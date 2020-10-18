Iranian UN mission announces termination of travel, arm restrictions

New York [USA], October 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian mission to the United Nations announced on Saturday the termination of travel and arms restrictions imposed upon the country as contained in Security Council Resolution 2231 starting Sunday.

"Oct. 18, 2020, marks the fifth anniversary of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal) Adoption Day," according to a press release of the mission.

From this date and in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, states are no longer required to seek in advance case-by-case approval by the Security Council to engage in activities described in paragraphs 5 and 6 (b) of Annex B of Resolution 2231, which include the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to and from Iran, the press release said.

"Moreover, travel restrictions on the individuals named in the 2231 List is terminated," it added.



During the last few months, the United States had attempted, in violation of Resolution 2231, to impose a new arms embargo on Iran but to no avail, as the Security Council has rejected illegal US move, the press release said.

The attempt to "reinstate terminated Security Council resolutions against Iran failed when 13 members and three consecutive presidents of the Council rejected the U.S. claim," it said.

"As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran engages in legitimate trade -- in accordance with international law and on the basis of its national interests -- with other countries, including in the realm of the arms trade," added the press release.

On Aug. 15, the UN Security Council rejected a resolution proposed by Washington to extend the current arms embargo on Iran.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the arms embargo on Iran will expire on Oct. 18. (ANI/Xinhua)

