Iran's COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,577 with 117 new deaths

Tehran [Iran], Mar 30 (ANI): Iran's death toll from the coronavirus went up to 2,577 with 117 new deaths on Monday, and the number of positive cases reached 41,495.

Kianush Jahanpur, Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said, "In the past 24 hours, we had 117 new deaths and 3,186 new confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus," as reported by Al Jazeera.

On the same day, Vice-President of Iran, Eshaq Jahangiri said that the Government is committed to safety of the people and therefore has shut down major community centres since early days of the outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday had said that the people of Iran would have to continue practicing social distancing and adopt a "new lifestyle" in the backdrop of the outbreak. (ANI)

