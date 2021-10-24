Iran's top leader calls regional states' normalization of ties with Israel "mistake"

Tehran [Iran], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the attempt of some regional states to normalize relations with Israel is "a great sin and mistake," according to the official news agency IRNA.

The governments, which recently established diplomatic relations with Israel, "must turn away from this anti-Islamic movement and make up for their great mistakes," said Khamenei.

He urged for the unity among Muslim states to "restore Palestinians' rights" in the face of Israeli occupation of their lands.



Khamenei made the remarks on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, with the participation of senior Iranian officials.

"The main indicator for the unity of Muslims is the issue of Palestine, and the more seriousness is spent on the restoration of the rights of the Palestinians, the stronger the Islamic unity will become," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

He also expressed grievance over recent "unfortunate and tearful explosions" in Afghan mosques against Muslims and worshipers, saying that "they were done by the Islamic State (IS) militants, which the Americans explicitly stated that we created." (ANI/Xinhua)

