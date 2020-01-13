Representative image
Iraq: 7 mortar bombs hit Balad base housing US troops

ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:56 IST

Balad [Iraq], Jan 12 (ANI): At least seven mortar bombs hit Iraqi's Balad base hosting US troops on Sunday, Sputnik has reported.
The origin of bombs has not been identified yet. Further details are awaited
It is important to note that Balad military base was a target of the last week's rocket attacks carried out by Iran in retaliation to the death of Iranian Quds chief Qassem Soleimani">Iranian Quds chief Qassem Soleimani. (ANI)

