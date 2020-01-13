Iraq: 7 mortar bombs hit Balad base housing US troops

Balad [Iraq], Jan 12 (ANI): At least seven mortar bombs hit Iraqi's Balad base hosting US troops on Sunday, Sputnik has reported.

The origin of bombs has not been identified yet. Further details are awaited

It is important to note that Balad military base was a target of the last week's rocket attacks carried out by Iran in retaliation to the death of Iranian Quds chief Qassem Soleimani">Iranian Quds chief Qassem Soleimani. (ANI)

