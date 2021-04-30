Iraq may re-impose health restrictions for mid-May Eid al-Fitr holiday

Baghdad [Iraq], April 30 (ANI/Xinhua): An Iraqi lawmaker said on Thursday that Iraq may re-impose some health restrictions including a full curfew during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, as the Ministry of Health reported 6,926 new COVID-19 cases.

Ghaiyb al-Omairi, a member of the parliamentary health committee, said in a press release that the committee presented several recommendations to the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety regarding the epidemiological situation, including suspending partial study in schools and universities and re-imposing full curfew in the country during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr in mid-May at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



"So far, the higher committee, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has not taken any new decisions regarding the health restrictions, but there are expectations to impose a full curfew during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is expected to be on May 12," said al-Omairi.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 6,926 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, raising the total nationwide number to 1,058,794.

A statement by the ministry also reported 41 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 15,433, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 7,360 to 934,935. (ANI/Xinhua)

