Iraq Parliament chooses former intelligence chief Mustafa Khadimi as new prime minister

Baghdad [Iraq], May 7 (ANI): Iraq's Parliament on Thursday chose an American-backed former intelligence chief Mustafa Khadimi as the new prime minister.

According to the New York Times, Khadimi has strong ties to the Americans and a reputation for pragmatism.

Khadimi is Iraq's first real prime minister since the Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned and became a caretaker in November in the face of persistent anti-government protests.

Thousands of Iraqis took to the streets last year, demanding jobs and the departure of Iraq's ruling elite.

"The security, stability and blossoming of Iraq is our path," Kadhimi tweeted after parliament voted on his Cabinet.

The incoming premier said he would make the fight against the coronavirus pandemic one of his priorities while in office. (ANI)