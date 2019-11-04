Iraqi demonstrators take part in the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3,
Iraqi demonstrators take part in the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3,

Iraq: Protesters attack Iran consulate in Karbala

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:26 IST

Karbala [Iraq], Nov 4 (ANI): Dozens of protestors in Iraq attacked the Iranian consulate in the Shia holy city of Karbala on Sunday night.
According to Aljazeera, the protestors scaled the concrete barries bringing down an Iranian flag and replaced it with Iraqi flags. No casualties have been reported,
The security forces tried to disperse the protestors who threw stones and burned tires around the building on a street corner in Karbala south of Baghdad.
The ongoing protests were a resumption of anti-government demonstrations that started in the first week of October against ongoing grievances over poor governance, high unemployment and inadequate public services prompted tens of thousands of Iraqis in the capital, Baghdad, and across the country's south to take to the streets to protest against the country's ruling elite and the political system established after the United States-led invasion in 2003.
But protesters have also targeted at neighbouring Iran and the powerful Iraqi Shia militias tied to it.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in a televised speech last month had said that the people would be free to exercise their right to demonstrate, but warned violence would not be tolerated.
The Prime Minister had stressed that a government collapse would drag Iraq into further turmoil. He reiterated the reforms announced by the government in the aftermath of the earlier protests, including a cabinet reshuffle, job opportunities for unemployed youth, and the establishment of a new court to try corrupt officials.
More than 250 people have been killed in the security crackdown following the protests. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:59 IST

Bangkok: PM Modi to attend RCEP Summit today

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will attend Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit, where the leaders of the member countries will review the state of negotiations which are ongoing in Bangkok currently and will continue over the next few

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:05 IST

France: 33 injured in bus crash

Somme [France], Nov 04 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 33 people were injured on Sunday as a result of a bus crash in the northern French department of Somme, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 04:40 IST

McDonald fires CEO for 'poor judgment' over consensual...

Chicago [US], Nov 04 (ANI): McDonald has fired its CEO, Steve Easterbrook, citing "poor judgment" over a consensual relationship he had with an employee, the company announced on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Pirates kidnap 9 crew members of Norwegian vessel in West Africa waters

Porto-Novo [Benin], Nov 04 (ANI): A Norwegian vessel belonging to the J. J. Ugland shipping company has been attacked by pirates, who kidnapped nine of its crew members, the company has announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:51 IST

Use of military force against participants of 'Azadi March'...

Washington [US], Nov 04 (ANI): The Voice of Karachi (VoK) has urged Imran Khan-led Pakistan government and military establishment to refrain from the use of forces against the participants of 'Azadi March' in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:08 IST

Pro-Turkish militants attack US servicemen convoy: US tells Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 04 (ANI): Russia on Sunday said that it has been apprised by the US about an attack on a convoy of American servicemen by pro-Turkish militants in Tall Tamr of northeastern Syria. No injuries have been reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:01 IST

Over 80 people killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethopia], Nov 04 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in an anti-government protest in Ethiopia has reached 86, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:49 IST

JUI-F chief threatens to 'shut down' Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 04 (ANI): Vowing to continue the anti-government protest, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F's (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday attacked Imran Khan-led government and threatened to shut down Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:42 IST

Pak embassy in Kabul announces suspension of consular services...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Hours after Islamabad claimed that its diplomats were being harassed in Afghanistan, Pakistan embassy in Kabul on Sunday announced that it will suspend its consular services from Monday until further notice owing to security concerns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:04 IST

Saudi oil giant Aramco announces long-awaited IPO

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Nov 3 (ANI): Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco kickstarted its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, setting in motion what could be the largest initial stock offering ever.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:43 IST

PM Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi, explores ways to enhance...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN summit here on Sunday during which they explored ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of capacity building and connectivity between the two countries

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:00 IST

Nepal Cabinet to meet on Nov 4, likely to appoint new governors...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): The Nepalese government will hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday to likely appoint new governors for all seven provinces in the country, a government source, requesting anonymity, said on Sunday, hours after President Bidhya Devi Bhandari relieved previous governors from t

Read More
iocl