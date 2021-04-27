Iraq reports 6,536 new COVID-19 cases, 1,037,858 in total

Baghdad [Iraq], April 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Monday 6,536 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide number to 1,037,858.

A statement by the ministry also reported 46 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 15,303, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 7,910 to 913,211.

A total of 9,155,729 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 39,120 done during the day.



Meanwhile, 8,951 people were vaccinated against the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses received to 313,066.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in infections. The Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccines, in addition to AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Sputnik V vaccines.

Since the early stage of the pandemic in 2020, the Chinese government has sent medical aid to Iraq and donated two shipments of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to the country to help combat the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

