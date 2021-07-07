Iraq reports record 8,818 daily COVID-19 cases

Baghdad [Iraq], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 8,818 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily record, raising the nationwide caseload to 1,388,323.

The ministry also confirmed 31 new deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to 17,376, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 5,998 to 1,277,242.

A total of 11,988,129 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of the disease last year, with 52,610 done during the day, the ministry said in a statement.



The statement also said 35,860 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses administered to 959,928.

Ruba Falah, head of the ministry's media office, said in a press release that the recent increase in infections is largely due to the indifference of most citizens to the seriousness of the pandemic.

"The danger of the virus remaining at such a high level of infection may lead to the emergence of strains that make the virus more lethal," she said, warning that higher COVID-19 infections will be reported if citizens continue to ignore the restrictive measures and reject vaccination. (ANI/Xinhua)

