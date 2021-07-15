Iraq reports record 9,635 daily COVID-19 cases, 1,457,192 in total

Baghdad [Iraq], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Iraq reported on Wednesday 9,635 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily record since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising the nationwide caseload to 1,457,192, the Iraqi Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also confirmed 47 more deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to 17,677, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 5,813 to 1,326,073.



"If the rise in infections continues, we will take the most strict measures, including imposing a full curfew and closing borders to stop the spread of COVID-19," the ministry said in a separate statement.

A total of 12,343,068 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February 2020.

Iraq has been pushing forward its vaccination drive since the drug authority approved in January the emergency use of Sinopharm vaccine and other COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

