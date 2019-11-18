Iraq: Rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad, no casualties reported

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 18 (ANI): Two rockets hit fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Sunday (local time).

Xinhua reported quoting an interior ministry source as saying that two rockets hit the heavily guarded Green Zone in central Baghdad. The heavily guarded area houses embassies and some of the main Iraqi government offices.

While one of the rockets landed on the bank of Tigris River at the edge of the Green Zone, the other landed inside the perimeter of the zone, Xinhua quoted the source as saying on condition of anonymity.

Iraq is witnessing mass protests which started against poor living conditions and rampant corruption but spiralled into demands for dissolving the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

According to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights, at least 325 Iraqis have been killed and 15,000 injured since the protests began October 1.

On November 16, it was reported that at least six people were killed and around 30 others suffered injuries when a bomb placed under a vehicle detonated near Tahrir Square in downtown Baghdad, the epicenter of the anti-government demonstrations in the country that has been continuing since earlier last month. (ANI)

