Anti-government protests in Iraq
Anti-government protests in Iraq

Iraq: Rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad, no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:26 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 18 (ANI): Two rockets hit fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Sunday (local time).
Xinhua reported quoting an interior ministry source as saying that two rockets hit the heavily guarded Green Zone in central Baghdad. The heavily guarded area houses embassies and some of the main Iraqi government offices.
While one of the rockets landed on the bank of Tigris River at the edge of the Green Zone, the other landed inside the perimeter of the zone, Xinhua quoted the source as saying on condition of anonymity.
Iraq is witnessing mass protests which started against poor living conditions and rampant corruption but spiralled into demands for dissolving the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.
According to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights, at least 325 Iraqis have been killed and 15,000 injured since the protests began October 1.
On November 16, it was reported that at least six people were killed and around 30 others suffered injuries when a bomb placed under a vehicle detonated near Tahrir Square in downtown Baghdad, the epicenter of the anti-government demonstrations in the country that has been continuing since earlier last month. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:06 IST

Rajnath Singh holds bilaterals with New Zealand, Australian...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilaterals with his New Zealand and Australian counterparts Ron Mark and Linda Reynolds respectively here on Sunday and reviewed New Delhi's defence cooperation with the two Pacific nations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:07 IST

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral with Thailand's deputy PM;...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok on Sunday and apprised him about the Centre's Act East policy and the centrality of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific policy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:51 IST

India extends Visa-on-Arrival facility to UAE nationals

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Nov 17 (ANI): The Centre has extended the Visa-on-Arrival facility to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals travelling to India in a bid to strengthen people-to-people and trade links, as well as the strategic ties between the two countries, Indian embassy here said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:22 IST

PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says bilateral ties...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his victory in the recently concluded Sri Lankan Presidential elections and expressed confidence that the fraternal, cultural, historical and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka w

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:53 IST

Leaked documents reveal details of China's clampdown on...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): China put a million or more Uighurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang over the last three years under President Xi Jinping's directives to "show absolutely no mercy" in the struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:10 IST

Hong Kong protests: Police officer shot in leg with arrow during standoff

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (ANI): A Hong Kong police officer sustained an injury after being shot in the leg with an arrow during a standoff with anti-government protesters at a central university campus here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:29 IST

Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Elections Chief Mahinda Deshapriya on Sunday afternoon confirmed that opposition candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa had won the presidential elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:19 IST

Iran's Supreme Leader backs fuel price hikes

Tehran [Iran], Nov 17 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the government's decision to hike fuel prices despite ongoing protests in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:11 IST

Flood-hit Venice to face another exceptional high tide

Venice [Italy], Nov 17 (ANI): Flood-hit Venice is expected to face another exceptional high tide that could reach 160 cm just after midday on Sunday, Venice's centre for forecast on tides has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:53 IST

Azadi March: JUI-F protesters block highways across Pak for...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 17 (ANI): Thousands of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protesters continued to block highways across Pakistan for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as part of what the party calls 'Plan B', initiated in a bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:29 IST

South Sudan, UN to immunise 1,44,000 people against cholera

Juba [South Sudan], Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): UN agencies, in collaboration with South Sudan's health ministry, will launch a vaccination exercise on Monday targeting some 1,44,033 people against cholera in Renk, a county bordering the Blue Nile state in Sudan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:58 IST

Parliamentary elections underway in Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): Belarus kicked off voting to choose members of its lower house of parliament on Sunday.

Read More
iocl