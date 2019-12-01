Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi resigns amid anti-government protests

Baghdad [Iraq], Dec 01 (ANI): Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Saturday submitted his resignation to Parliament amid ongoing anti-government protests in the capital of Baghdad and in the southern part of the country.

The formal resignation came after an emergency cabinet session was held on Saturday in which ministers approved the document and the resignation of key staffers, including Abdul Mahdi's chief of staff, Al Jazeera reported.

On Friday, Mahdi had said that he will resign. The Shiite religious leadership asked him to step down.

"I will submit to the Council of Representatives (parliament) an official letter requesting the resignation from the Prime Minister post so that the council can reconsider its options," Abdul Mahdi had said in a statement, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October and escalated in waves. People are demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

More than 400 people have been killed since the uprising shook Iraq on October 1.

Security forces have been accused of using live fire, tear gas and sound bombs to disperse crowds leading to heavy casualties. (ANI)

