Iraqis 'dancing in streets' over death of Soleimani: Pompeo

Washington [US], Jan 03 (ANI): Iraqis are celebrating the death of Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, by "dancing in the street", said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo while sharing a video of people holding a rally.

In the 22-second video which Pompeo shared on Twitter, people are seen running on a road carrying a several meter-long Iraq national flag. The video is of some unspecified location in Iraq.

This comes hours after the United States confirmed that Soleimani has been killed in a defence strike near Baghdad International Airport.

"Iraqis -- Iraqis -- dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more," Pompeo tweeted.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020



Besides Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and five others were also killed in the US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport, reported Iraqi officials and state television.

The attack has come days after an Iran-backed militia and other protesters attacked the United States Embassy in Baghdad.

The attack on the embassy came as a retaliation to a US airstrike that killed at least 25 people of the Popular Mobilization Forces. (ANI)