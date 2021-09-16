Ireland data protection commission initiates probe into TikTok's data handling

Dublin [Ireland] September 16 (ANI): Ireland's Data Protection Commission has initiated two probes into Chinese video app TikTok's handling of the user data.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission is the European Union's main regulator for companies like TikTok with regional headquarters in Ireland, New York Post reported.

"The first probe will examine TikTok's data protection requirements as they relate to the processing of personal data in the context of platform settings for users under age 18 and age verification measures for persons under 13," the commission informed.

The second probe will focus on transfers by TikTok of personal data to China.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission has the authority to impose fines of up to 4 per cent of a company's global revenue. TikTok posted USD 34.3 billion in revenue last year but has grown significantly since then, meaning the EU could potentially level fines worth hundreds of millions of dollars, New York Post reported.



Meanwhile, a spokesperson from TikTok application has ensured data security for its users.

"The privacy and safety of the TikTok community, particularly our youngest members, is our highest priority," the spokesperson said.

These developments show yet another attempt by Chinese companies to steal the data of their users.

Besides such cases, authorities have accused Beijing of using unique malicious software to hack websites of Russian government agencies for the purpose of stealing confidential government data, according to a report.

The report was released by US company SentinelOne. It is based on a report released last month by the Federal Security Service (FSB), one of Russia's main spy agencies, and the cyber unit of telecom firm Rostelecom.

Earlier in August, the telecom regulator had also blocked TikTok in the country on the ground of "inappropriate content", Geo News reported. (ANI)

