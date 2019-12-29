Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Indian-origin Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, on Sunday visited his ancestral village in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

Varadkar is serving as the Ireland Prime Minister since June 2017 and also heads one of the prominent political parties of the country - Fine Gael.

Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar hailed from Maharashtra. He moved to Ireland in the 1960s to work there as a doctor. (ANI)

