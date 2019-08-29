MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a weekly briefing
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a weekly briefing

Irresponsible talk by Pak leadership intended to create alarming situation in India: MEA

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday condemned the recent statements made by the Pakistani leadership on "internal matters" and said they were intended to create an alarming situation in the country.
"We strongly condemn the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. These are very irresponsible statements by them. They are intruding into our internal matter," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at the weekly media briefing.
The spokesperson did not name any Pakistani leader but his comments came against the backdrop of statements made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who had talked about a nuclear war between the two countries.
He said the statements also included an apparent reference to "jihad within the territory of India to incite violence".
"The main motive behind this is to form an alarming situation for India which is far from ground realities. Pakistan needs to understand that they have been snubbed from all sides. The world has seen their provocative and unsubstantiated rhetoric based on lies and deceit," the spokesperson added.
Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-blown war between India and Pakistan may likely occur in the month of "October or the next month."
While addressing the media in Rawalpindi, Rashid claimed that 'decisive time for Kashmir's struggle' has come. "This is going to be the last war between both countries," he was quoted as saying by Pakistan Today.
Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's historic move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday wrote to the UN Security Council again on the "developments" in Jammu and Kashmir. He had previously reached out to the UNSC President on August 1, 6 and 13, according to an official press release.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday had said that he will become the commander of his people if 'jihad' was ever formally declared for Kashmir.
"We will return from jihad only after complete victory and liberation of Kashmir from India," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Saturday.
Khan stated that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with its people, is in full support of Prime Minister Imran Khan's stand on the matter of Kashmir.
Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter. (ANI)

