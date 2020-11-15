Is any Hindu left in Pakistan: Twitteratis on Imran Khan's Diwali greetings

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): Amid growing human rights concerns in the country, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's greetings to the Hindu citizens on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday has evoked several sarcastic comments on social media, reported Sputnik.

"Is any Hindu left in Pakistan? I thought all are already converted, anyways, Happy Diwali," said a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user stated that Pakistan has as many Hindus as the number of letters in Khan's tweet.

"Do you still have any left, in Pakistan?" asked another Twitterati.

While wishing the Pakistani Hindus, Khan addressed them as "citizens", instead of the usual "brothers", which many say points out his attitude towards the community.

Meanwhile, the Hindu community in Pakistan's Karachi city celebrated Diwali on Saturday.

"We have come here to celebrate this festival with colourful rangolis. I feel instead of playing with blood, it is so much better to celebrate our festivals with colours," said Pooja a Pakistani Hindu.

Pakistan has always been targeted worldwide for perpetuating violence against its minorities. On several occasions, it has promised to safeguard the interest of the minority communities in the nation, however, continuing attacks on them narrate a different tale.

This is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias the most persecuted minorities in the region.

On October 1, a 17-year old Hindu girl, who was allegedly raped a year earlier, had committed suicide in Pakistan's Tharparkar district after she was reportedly blackmailed by the accused who was out on bail.

In another case in Karachi, a 13-year-old Christian girl, Arzoo Raja, was abducted allegedly by Ali Azhar, a 44-year-old man, who forced her to convert to Islam and married her. (ANI)