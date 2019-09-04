Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed
Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed

ISIS and Al Qaeda building deep state in Maldives: Former President Nasheed

By Naveen Kapoor (ANI) | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:44 IST

Male [Maldives], Sept 4 (ANI): Terming radical Islam as the biggest challenge in Indian Ocean region, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed on Wednesday said the Al Qaeda and the ISIS are creating a "deep state" in the Maldives and are capturing strategic positions in security institutions.
Speaking at the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) here, Nasheed said: "Al Qaeda and ISIS are developing a deep state within the Maldives. They are capturing strategic positions in security forces, in the police, in the military, in immigration, in education ministry and therefore the deep state is able to influence."
Nasheed termed radical Islam as the 'biggest challenge' for the Indian Ocean Region.
On April 21, an ISIS attack rattled Sri Lanka when multiple blasts ripped through the island nation on the Easter Sunday. The explosions rattled churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing 258 people and injuring over 500.
A local Jihadi group and ISIS affiliate -- National Thowheeth Jama'ath -- had claimed the responsibility for the devastating attacks, which had been widely condemned.
Dwelling further on the spreading tentacles of ISIS, Nasheed said: "In the last 40 years, a very radical version of Islam is being propagated in the Maldives and much of South Asia that has created a breeding ground for extremists and jihadi movements. Unfortunately, so many Maldivians went to fight in Syria".
Highlighting the presence of ISIS networks in the region, he said: "Those who went to fight in Syria was because of the fact that there was a strong network built for recruiting people from the Maldives."
A day before yesterday Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih appointed a commission to look into disappearances and deaths in the last five years. The commission has established that they were killed by Al Qaeda and ISIS.
Nasheed expressed confidence that the new government will be able to "dismantle" the deep state.
"We are very confident that the new government will rise to this challenge. We will be able to dismantle the deep state. We are in their hitlist but must continue this work. Challenge to the Indian Ocean is from radical Islam if Maldives fall to a bunch of terrorists it can happen anywhere," he said.
"First they eat into the system and then attack and then there is no defence. We must be mindful to deal with it," Nasheed added.
Yesterday similar sentiments were echoed by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, while highlighting the shifting focus of ISIS in the region. He called upon all stakeholders to find a way to deal with the ISIS firmly. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:05 IST

India urges UK to act against those who vandalised High...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday urged the UK government to take action against the miscreants who were involved in vandalising the properties of Indian High Commission in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:23 IST

Pakistan most dangerous country to deal with: Former US Defence...

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 4 (ANI): Former US Defence Secretary James Mattis has called Pakistan "the most dangerous country" he had to deal with.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:53 IST

Russia plans to set up above 20 nuclear power units in India in...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 4 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday said that it is planning to set up more than 20 nuclear power units in India in the next 20 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:44 IST

Pak reluctance impedes agreement finalisation on Kartarpur

Attari, (Punjab), [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The third round of talks between Indian and Pakistani officials over Kartarpur Corridor concluded on Wednesday without finalising an agreement owing to certain differences on a few issues, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:12 IST

China grabbed more land than East India company, says ex-Maldives Prez

Male [Maldives], Sep 4 (ANI): Comparing China to the East India Company, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed has alleged that without firing a bullet Beijing has grabbed more land than East India Company.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:44 IST

Hong Kong leader to announce formal withdrawal of extradition bill

Hong Kong [China], Sep 4 (ANI): Amid months of protest in the city, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday will announce the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill that would have allowed extraditions of criminal suspects for further prosecution in China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:31 IST

2 arrested for vandalising Indian High Commission building in London

London [UK], Sep 4 (ANI): At least two people were arrested by the London Police on Wednesday in connection with the violent protests, which were held outside the Indian High Commission premises yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:11 IST

Third round of talks on Kartarpur corridor underway

Attari, (Punjab), [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The third round of meeting between officials of India and Pakistan on Kartarpur corridor is underway at Attari, Amritsar, on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:59 IST

EEF would give new dimension to India-Russia ties, says PM Modi

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum and said that the 'historical occasion' would give a new dimension to the support between the two countri

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:17 IST

Indo-Pacific is as much our past as it is our future, says Jaishankar

Male [Maldives], Sep 4 (ANI): A day after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that Indo-Pacific is one of the logical steps after 'Act East Policy' for India, he asserted on Wednesday that the Indo-Pacific is as much India's past as it is the future of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:47 IST

Trump administration imposes new sanction on Iran's space agencies

Washington, [United States], Sept 4 (ANI): The Trump administration has imposed new sanctions on Iran's space agencies in a move that can aggravate tensions between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:36 IST

UAE, Saudi FMs arrive in Pakistan to discuss Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 4 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, respectively, arrived here on Wednesday to discuss the Kashmir issue that has been persistently internalised by Pakistan

Read More
iocl