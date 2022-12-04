ISIS claims responsibility for attack on top Pak diplomat in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 4 (ANI): The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul on Friday, which left the security guard of the Head of Mission critically injured.

However, according to Khaama Press, quoting Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Head of Mission Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani escaped unhurt in the incident.

The Pakistan foreign office further claimed the attack was mainly orchestrated to assassinate the envoy and its ambassador to Afghanistan.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's minister for foreign affairs in Afghanistan, spoke with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the phone about the incident, said reports.

During their telephonic conversation, Muttaqi vowed to pay special attention to beefing up security for the Pakistan embassy.

The Khaama Press quoted the regional wing of the Islamic State (ISIS) as claiming credit for the attack on "the apostate Pakistani ambassador and his guards".

The statement was made public on Saturday, the Khaama informed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned the 'assassination attempt' on the top diplomat and called for an immediate investigation in the case.



"I strongly condemn the dastardly assassination attempt on the Head of Mission, Kabul. Salute to the brave security guard, who took a bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of the security guard. I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act," Sharif tweeted.

Al Jazeera reported, citing a Pakistani embassy official, that the attacker "came behind the cover of houses and started firing" in the embassy compound.

Nizamani travelled to Kabul last month to take up his position at one of the few embassies that has continued to function since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

Earlier in November, the Islamic State (ISIS) said its leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was killed in battle. They announced a replacement for the slain commander.

Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi was named in March as the IS' third leader since it was founded.

According to reports, he blew himself up in February to avoid being captured by US soldiers.

After the passing of former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, al-Qurashi was proclaimed as the new head of the Islamic State.

Baghdadi perished in an American commando strike on his compound in northern Syria.

Baghdadi's death marked the end of years-long hunt for one of the world's most wanted terrorists. (ANI)

