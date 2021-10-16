ISKCON temple vandalised, 1 killed in fresh violence in Bangladesh's Noakhali

Noakhali [Bangladesh], October 16 (ANI): A mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday and according to the community, one of its members was killed.

"It is with great grief that we share the news of an ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard," the official Twitter handle of the ISKCON community said.



ISKCON in a further tweet said, "ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice."

The ISKCON authorities urged the Bangladesh government to immediately take action, ensure the safety of all the Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The alleged attack on the temple took place despite assurances by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of strict action after incidents of communal violence that those who attacked Hindu temples will be hunted down and punished.

On Thursday, Sheikh Hasina assured of strict action after Wednesday's incidents of communal violence in Cumilla.

"The incidents in Cumilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," Hasina said, reported Dhaka Tribune.

On Friday, one man named Jatan Kumar Saha was killed and 17 others were injured in an attack in Begumganj Upazila of Bangladesh's Noakhali district during Durga puja celebrations on Vijaya Dashami, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The mob attacked, vandalized, and looted Hindu households, businesses, and several temples in Chaumuhani during their march, police said.

On Wednesday, communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)