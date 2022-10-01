Islamabad court summons Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): A district and sessions court in Islamabad has summoned Imran Khan's close aide and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shahbaz Gill, next week in a sedition case, local media reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra will hear the case on October 6 in a case registered against Gill for allegedly inciting mutiny within the military's ranks, Geo News reported.

In today's proceedings, prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared before a district and sessions court in Islamabad, while the PTI leader was not in the courtroom.

Gill, who was arrested on August 9 after he made a controversial remark against the Army, finally got bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 15.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Gill was in detention for over a month, reported Geo News.



The case against Gill is registered under Sections 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI had been insistent in demanding the party leader's bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody. But after his claims, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb released a video showing that the PTI leader is "perfectly fine" and no signs of torture can be seen on Imran Khan's chief of staff.

Multiple proceedings on pleas seeking and challenging Gill's physical remand for interrogations were held with the defence contending that the politician wasn't physically or mentally fit to undergo physical remand, according to Geo news.

United Kingdom-based international non-governmental organisation for human rights Amnesty International had also expressed concern about the alleged torture being inflicted on Gill during detention.

After this, Shahbaz Gill's room at Parliament Lodges was raided by police contingents where the police team led by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) found arms in his room and the team also confiscated different cards and other items, according to ARY News.

Even after all this judicial drama, Shahbaz Gill's case continues.

Meanwhile, the court issued a notice to the PTI leader and summoned him for trial in connection with the police challan, reported Geo News. (ANI)

