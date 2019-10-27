Islamabad denies use of its airspace for PM Modi's Saudi Arabia visit: Pak media

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 27 (ANI): Islamabad has turned down New Delhi's request for the use of its airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, as per media reports.

"Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that Islamabad has denied New Delhi's request for use of airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," reports Dawn.

According to media reports, India had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace on October 28 for Prime Minister Modi, who will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29.

Radio Pakistan reported that Foreign Minister Qureshi said in a statement today that Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria will be informed of Islamabad's decision in a written form.

Pakistan had earlier also denied Prime Minister Modi access to its air space for his visit to the United States to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session on September 20.

Then Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had responded to Islamabad's unilateral actions, saying, "Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action."

Prior to this, President Ram Nath Kovind had also been denied permission to use Pakistan's airspace for his official trip to Europe. (ANI)

