Islamabad HC directs Pak govt to pay salary to missing person's family

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Pakistani Government to pay salary to the missing person's family.

IHC directed the authorities concerned to implement the court decision in a case pertaining to a missing citizen, reported The Frontier Post.

The court instructed the government to pay the amount to the missing person's family on monthly basis equal to his last salary as compensation and submit a compliance report on the next hearing.



Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, questioned why the court orders were not complied yet as it had issued directives in this regard on June 30, reported The Frontier Post.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Tayyab Shah, on the occasion, adopted the stance that the interior ministry through a letter had asked the mother of the missing person to submit the last salary slip of her son.

The Deputy Attorney General also submitted the letter copy to the bench. The chief justice observed that there was no need to write such a letter after the orders of this court.

The High Court directed the Deputy Attorney General to pay the compensation in light of the affidavit submitted by the petitioner woman.

The court directed the ministry to implement the court verdict and submit a compliance report to it by August 3, reported The Frontier Post. (ANI)

