Islamabad HC orders Imran Khan to join police probe in terrorism case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered PTI Chief Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of Islamabad police.

According to ARY News, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Judge Saman Rafat heard the petition challenging the terrorism case registered against Imran Khan for allegedly threatening a female judge, Judge Zeba Chaudhry and top officials of the Islamabad police.

During the hearing today, the court was informed by the attorney general Islamabad that the Investigating Officer (IO) was not granted access to Imran Khan.

"These are not some gentlemen standing before you, their uniforms are to be respected," remarked Athar Minallah as he asked Imran to join the probe.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the two-member bench that the police have added new sections to the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the PTI Chairman, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief's lawyer Salman Safdar assured the bench of Imran Khan's cooperation as the division bench of the apex court adjourned the hearing until September 15.

Notably, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.



Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture

The pre-arrest bail plea contended the case was based on "surmises and conjectures" and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case. It also contended that there was no "direct or indirect" evidence available on record against Imran in the case.

Another point that was highlighted in the plea was the assurance that if granted protective bail there will be "no likelihood" of Imran absconding or tampering with prosecution evidence.

