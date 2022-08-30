Islamabad HC suspends Pemra's order to ban live telecast of Imran Khan's speeches

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 30 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (Pemra) orders to ban the live telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's speeches, local media reported.

Yesterday, PTI decided to approach IHC for the live telecast of the former Prime Minister's international telethon for flood victims, scheduled to be held on Monday night.

Last week, Pemra had imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of PTI chairman on all satellite TV channels over his controversial remarks against police officials and a woman judge.

On August 20, while addressing a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with party leader Shahbaz Gill facing proceedings in a sedition case, Imran warned the judiciary against its "biased" attitude and warned the judge who sent Gill on physical remand to brace for consequences, as per Dawn newspaper.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that the watchdog had "exceeded its authority" and directed Pemra to appoint an officer who could justify the ban in court, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been in the midst of a humanitarian crisis. Deadly floods have ravaged the country, affecting 15 per cent of its population.



To date, over 1,000 people have lost their lives, while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, according to the official tally.

These figures do not give an accurate picture of how many women have been killed, injured, and displaced. Moreover, coverage of women and girls is missing from mainstream media and social media. This is when women make up around 48.5 per cent of Pakistan's population.

Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road has been damaged, and 149 bridges have collapsed, 170 shops were destroyed.

Furthermore, a total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 6,62,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 7,19,558 livestock has also been killed.

Naqvi said that the destruction of infrastructure will impact women more than men, as women spend more time at home, which means with so many homes damaged, thousands of women along with their children are outdoors.

Pakistan is experiencing one of the worst hit natural calamities in years. The floods affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a "national emergency".

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit, National Disaster Management Authorities' estimates showed that more than 33 million of the population have been affected by the floods. (ANI)

