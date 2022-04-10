Islamabad High Court slams Pakistan Prez, state functionaries for ignoring grievances of Baloch students

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Pakistan's Islamabad High Court has condemned President Arif Alvi and various state functionaries for not taking heed of the legitimate concerns of the Baloch students who are subjected to racial profiling and have been protesting in Islamabad against the disappearance of their fellow mates.

While hearing a petition filed by rights activist Imaan Zainab Hazir against harassment of the protesting students, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked Alvi to tackle the issue of racial profiling of the Baloch students, reported Dawn. He said that the grievance regarding racial profiling cannot and must not be tolerated.

Balochistan students who are studying at the Quaide-i-Azam University (QAU) expressed their concern that they would be harassed and abducted if they visited their hometowns.

According to the court, "The most alarming and disturbing aspect observed by the Court during the proceedings in hand has been the conduct of the public office holders and the lack of empathy on their part. The students have endeavoured to be heard by the public functionaries but their conduct has remained indifferent," reported the newspaper.

"There cannot be a graver grievance for a citizen to feel that he/she is being subjected to racial profiling or is not being treated equally. The court deprecates the conduct of the public office holders as has been observed during the proceedings," the court further noted.



"The Chancellor of the University i.e. worthy President of Pakistan is expected to take appropriate action, in consultation with the Chancellors of other Universities, so as to demonstrably dispel any apprehension regarding racial profiling of students belonging to the province of Balochistan," it added.

"But what is most alarming is the response of the State and its public functionaries. The Minister of Interior had met them pursuant to the Court's direction but the meeting appears to have been a mere formality," the court order said, adding: "The Chancellor of the University i.e. the worthy President has not met them as yet."

The secretary Ministry of Interior was directed to reach out to the petitioners and the students of Balochistan at the QAU and take such actions as he may deem appropriate to ensure that concerns relating to security while visiting their hometowns are addressed.

The court directed the registrar's office to send copies of the order to the secretary to the president and the secretary Ministry of Interior. Moreover, the court directed them to submit their reports before the date fixed.

The next hearing over the matter was adjourned till April 15, reported the newspaper.




