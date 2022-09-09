Islamabad Police issue notice to Imran Khan for failing to appear in terrorism case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was issued a notice by Islamabad Police for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The former PM is currently on bail till September 12. He was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening a female judge of the federal capital, during the rally held on August 20.

The authorities had asked the former prime minister to appear before the investigators at 3 pm Friday, reported Samaa TV.

Imran Khan has issued a notice asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification.

Imran Khan had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read.

Despite the court order, the former PM neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, reported Samaa TV.



The former prime minister had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan's chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered PTI Chief Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of Islamabad police.

While extending the interim bail till September 12, the court directed the Khan to submit PKR 100,000 as surety, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, the court was told that four new sections - 186, 504, 506, and 188 - had been added to the First Information Report (FIR) against Imran Khan.

Notably, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to inhumane torture. (ANI)

