Islamabad set to attend Afghan peace talks in Russia

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday announced that Islamabad will take part in the upcoming Afghan Peace talks scheduled to be held in Moscow.

"Pakistan had participated in the first round of four-party talks in Beijing in July this year," Faisal said at a media briefing here as quoted by the News International.

Meanwhile, the United States' Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday visited Kabul with the aim of reaching a peace agreement with Afghanistan.

In September, an agreement was reached "in principle" to withdraw over 5,000 troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees by the Taliban.

However, US President Donald Trump called off the peace negotiations, citing the September 6 Kabul car bombing carried out by the terrorist group, which claimed 12 lives, including an American soldier. (ANI)

