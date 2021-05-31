Islamabad severs ties with Afghan NSA for terming Pakistan as "brothel house"

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 30 (ANI): Islamabad severed ties with Hamdullah Mohib, the National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for terming Pakistan as "brothel house".

Early this month, in a public speech in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan National Security Chief, Hamdullah Mohib called Pakistan a "brothel house", reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

A senior Pakistani official privy to the matter told VOA on condition of anonymity his government would not hold bilateral engagements with the Afghan national security adviser over his recent remarks against Islamabad, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The Pakistani official added that Islamabad had shared its "strong protest" with the Afghan government in connection with the remarks.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan released a statement in connection with the remark and counted it as a "baseless allegation". They also added that such remarks undermine trust and mutual understanding between Islamabad and Kabul, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.



The controversy highlighted political tensions and historic mistrust plaguing relations between the South Asian neighbours, which share a nearly 2,600-kilometer border.

The latest trigger came after Hamdullah Mohib, who routinely accuses Pakistan and its spy agency of supporting and directing the Taliban's in Afghanistan, charges Islamabad rejects, reported VOA.

His remarks sparked outrage among leaders in Islamabad, who denounced them, saying they "debased all norms of interstate communication."

Meanwhile, Mohib added that Pakistani tribes, including Pashtuns and Balochis are not happy with their country's government, adding that Pashtuns and Balochis are fighting for their rights.

Mohib's remarks about Islamabad came just days before after Pakistan's military chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kabul and had a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani in the presence of Nick Carter, Britain's Chief of the Defense Staff.

Office of The National Security Council has not yet commented on the mater, reported The Khaama Press News Agency. (ANI)

