Islamabad: Woman killed, 5 injured in accident involving US embassy vehicle

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 27 (ANI): A woman was killed and five others sustained injuries following an accident between a vehicle of the U.S. embassy and a car in Islamabad on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Faisal Avenue Chowk on Margalla Road when the US embassy vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, collided with the car coming from the other direction, reported Dawn.

The injured were rushed to a hospital.

Police also seized the US embassy vehicle involved in the accident. It has also arrested a Pakistani driver named Amjad Zaman. However, it was not clear who else was in the vehicle at the time of the accident. (ANI)