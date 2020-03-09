Islamabad's 'Aurat March' : Men pelted stones on participants

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 08 (ANI): A group of men pelted stones and attacked women participating in the "Aurat March" with sticks, here on Sunday.

several videos pertaining to the incident were shared on social media. In one such video, a group of men were spotted attacking the peaceful march.

Scenes at the #AuratAzadiMarch I'm Islamabad after the JUI-F & Sunni Ittehad attack on us. Have never seen a bigger or more charged march in Islamabad. We outnumbered the Mullahs by about 3 to 1. They've successfully managed to radicalize a whole generation against them. pic.twitter.com/B6Xnh9cpWs — Ammar Rashid (@AmmarRashidT) March 8, 2020



Aurat March, which started in 2018, carried out every year on the international woman days. The first march was held in 2018 in Karachi. The marches area attended by women, children, men, transgender people, and others.

The marches were carried out in several parts of countries including Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Quetta. The demonstrations were carried out against violence, abuse, rape, sexual harassment, forced marriages, honour killings, acid attacks, pay disparity, and inheritance rights among others against women.

According to Dawn, after the Jamia Hufsa students ended their march, the male participants took down the tent and started throwing stones, injuring at least one member of the Aurat March.

"We are still a few days away from 8 March and regressive Pakistani men are already uncomfortable. This is an achievement. #LetterFromPakistan this week: For Pakistani men, Aurat March is the real coronavirus," Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat tweeted. (ANI)