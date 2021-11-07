Islamic Emirate interim FM Muttaqi likely to visit Islamabad in coming days

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Islamic Emirate Interim Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi is likely to visit Islamabad in the coming days to reset the ties following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August this year.

Official sources told The Express Tribune that the visit of Muttaqi was on the cards as both sides were in contact to finalise details. This will be the first visit by the interim Afghan foreign minister to Pakistan since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15.

The sources said that the interim Afghan foreign minister along with other officials was invited to Islamabad to discuss a host of issues, covering the bilateral relationship.

Last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Kabul and held wide-ranging talks with the interim Afghan leadership.



During the visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi also invited his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to pay a return visit.

Muttaqi will be accompanied by several senior Taliban officials to discuss a wide range of issues with Pakistani authorities, the sources said. However, they added, the visit should not be seen as formal recognition of the Taliban government, reported The Express Tribune.

Though Pakistan has not formally recognised the Taliban government, it is one of the few countries which maintain their diplomatic mission as well as envoy in Kabul.

Meanwhile, international communities are not in hurry to recognise the Islamic Emirate until the Taliban fulfil the commitments they made.

Those commitments include an inclusive government, protecting women's rights and not allowing the Afghan soil to be used again by any terrorist outfit. (ANI)

