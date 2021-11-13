Islamic Emirate minister Muttaqi urges global community to engage with Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 (ANI): Islamic Emirate acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has urged the international community to engage with Afghanistan, stating that pressure on Afghanistan would not resolve the current challenges in the country.

Talking at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad on Friday, Muttaqi said that the Islamic Emirate was committed to the general amnesty, reported Tolo News.

"Any reform that the world wants and is in the interest of the Afghans should be through cooperation, not pressure," he said.

He expressed optimism that the current Afghan government would soon be recognized.



Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to allow the transit of wheat donated by India to the people of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"Imran Khan pledged that Afghan transit via Pakistan would be facilitated, India-provided wheat will be allowed to reach Afghanistan via Wagah port, as well as visa services will be facilitated," Balkhi said.

Pakistan has not allowed Indian shipments to Afghanistan to pass through its territory.

In October, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) country director in Afghanistan, Mary Ellen Mc Groarty said the programme is in talks with India for wheat donation to Taliban controlled Afghanistan.

Taliban, following a meeting with Indian officials in October, said New Delhi has expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to Afghans. (ANI)

