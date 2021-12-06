Islamic scholars to oversee syllabus being taught in educational institutions in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that Islamic scholars will oversee the syllabus being taught to students in educational institutions across the country.

Shahbaz Gill said that the syllabus of educational institutions must nurture students' mindset in line with the Islamic code of life and ethics, according to the Dawn.



Speaking at the convocation of Minhaj University, Gill said that misconceptions about Islam needed to be rectified, according to the Dawn.

He said that Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority had been established and the government was involving Islamic scholars from the world to oversee the syllabus being taught to schools.

Further, asked about the recent tragic lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot, he said that every Pakistani felt ashamed over the incident and wanted no repeat of such incident in future in the country.(ANI)

