Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghan city of Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 24 (ANI): Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, media reports said on Sunday.

At least seven people were killed and 9 injured in an explosion in the city of Herat.



The bomb blast hit a minibus in the capital of Herat province, TOLOnews reported. At least four women were among the dead, the report added.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, dozens of attacks have been reported throughout the country, including several claimed by the Islamic State group.

Last week, a gas tank exploded in the Lalpora area of eastern Nangarhar province, killing nine children and injuring four more. (ANI)

