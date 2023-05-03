Israel Defense Forces hit multiple Hamas targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 3 (ANI/TPS): Overnight the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, including an underground tunnel, a site for storing weapons, military compounds and a military base of the terrorist organization Hamas.



In addition, IDF tanks attacked military positions of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip. Also, an IDF aircraft attacked a heavy machine gun in the north of the Gaza Strip, from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory. (ANI/TPS)

