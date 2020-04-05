Israel embassy lights up lamps in solidarity with India's fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 05: Expressing solidarity with India's fight against coronavirus, Israel Embassy here lighted up lamps on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to all to participate at '9 pm for 9 minutes' event.

"The team at @IsraelinIndia joins our brothers and sisters in India as we light up the darkness at #9pm9minutes Let's spread light, positivity and hope as we stop the spread of #COVID19," tweeted Israel in India.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong also expressed solidarity, saying Chinese and Indian people are standing together.

"Light a Diya to stand in solidarity with people of #India in the fight against #COVID19. Pay tribute to all medical workers. At this difficult time, #Chinese & Indian people are standing together through thick & thin. Wish India an early victory against the epidemic. #9pm9minute," Weidong tweeted.

The entire country came in unison on Sunday night, in line with the Prime Minister's appeal, to light candles, diyas and flashlights to signal India's resolve to defeat coronavirus.

Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various political leaders lit up earthen pots and lamps.

In Chennai, people formed the map of India by lighting earthen lamps, while in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit earthen lamps to form an 'Om' at his residence. (ANI)

