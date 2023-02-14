Israel participates in Aero India 2023 exhibition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Highlighting the close collaboration between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, Israel participated in the Aero India 2023 exhibition marking 30 years of India-Israel defence ties.

SIBAT, the Israel Ministry of Defence's International Defence Cooperation Directorate, is leading India-Israel defence cooperation together with various Israeli defence industries at the Aero India 2023 biennial air show and aviation defence exhibition in Bengaluru, India, read Israel Ministry of Defence spokesperson's statement.

The Israel Ministry of Defence and Israeli Defence Industries participated in Aero India Defence Exhibition. Various Israeli defence industries are presenting advanced technological solutions that address security challenges faced by many countries around the world today.

Some of the ground-breaking technologies include Air Defence Systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Aerial and Ground Precise Guided Munitions, Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, Land and Naval solutions, Avionic Systems, Air and Missile Defence Systems, and more, added the statement

"The Israel Ministry of Defence is happy to take part in the Aero India 2023 exhibition with the Israeli defence industries participating today. The Israeli-made solutions showcased here are just a few examples of the cutting-edge technologies that Israel has to offer in the field of aerial defence, which we are proud to share with our partners," said Head of SIBAT, Brig Gen (ret) Yair Kulas.



"This year also marks 30 years of the highly valued partnership between India and Israel that has been key in bolstering India-Israel defence cooperation. This close collaboration between Israeli defence industries and their Indian counterparts has deepened throughout the past years, as both sides have adapted in light of the 'Make in India' policy. We look forward to the next 30 years of fruitful collaboration with our Indian partners," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

A commemorative stamp was also released by PM Modi on the occasion.

The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's aerospace and defence capabilities growth.

It will display indigenous equipment/technologies and forge partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future. (ANI)

