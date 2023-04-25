Israel preparing for electric charging public transportation stations

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's National Authority for Public Transportation announced that a billion shekels (USD 275 million) were allotted to electrify public transportation terminals throughout the country for the charging of buses as Israel moves to all-electric vehicles.

This comes as the Committee for National Infrastructure Monday approved the plan of the Ministry of Transportation to electrify the entire public transportation infrastructure in Israel.

In the coming years, about 300 terminals and bus parking lots all over Israel will be electrified as part of the vision of green, quiet and clean public transportation.

The plan includes the installation of stations and facilities that support the charging of electric buses at public transportation terminals and parking lots, with the goal of making public transportation in Israel greener and cleaner.

The new project will enable the electrification of existing bus terminals and parking lots, alongside the electrification of terminals and parking lots in statutory plans and not yet established.

The Authority said the electrification of public transportation will improve the travel experience, which will become quieter and smoother, reduce maintenance costs, and reduce the noise and air pollution of the buses.

It will also enable the operation of more environmentally friendly public transportation while dealing with the climate crisis.

Electric buses are expected to reduce the greenhouse gases emitted by public transportation by about 75 per cent. (ANI/TPS)