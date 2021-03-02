Israel registers 5,479 new COVID-19 cases, 779,958 in total

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,479 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total tally in the country to 779,958.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,760 after 22 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 776 to 737, out of 1,238 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 735,850, with 7,217 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 38,348.



The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.74 million, or 51 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, rose to 1, higher than 0.79 about a week ago.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. (ANI/Xinhua)

