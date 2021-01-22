Israel reports 7,575 new COVID-19 cases, 582,293 in total

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 7,575 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 582,293.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,232 after 58 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,163 to 1,156, out of 1,828 hospitalised patients.

The total recoveries rose to 496,785, with 12,286 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 81,276.



According to the ministry, the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 2.4 million, or 25.8 percent of its population of 9.3 million, since the vaccination campaign began on December 20, 2020.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the number of active coronavirus cases among Israeli soldiers reached 1,926.

This is the highest morbidity figure in the Israeli army since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February 2020.


