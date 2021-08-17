Israel reports 9,379 new COVID-19 cases

Jerusalem [Israel], August 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 9,379 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 948,058.



The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 19 to 6,687. The number of active cases increased to 53,169, the ministry said.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 888,202 after 3,866 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel surpassed 5.85 million, or 62.7 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and nearly 1.05 million have got the third dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

