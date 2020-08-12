Israel shares AI-based technology, high-end equipment with AIIMS to help combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Israel has shared "state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based technologies and high-end equipment" with AIIMS, Delhi as part of Israel-India cooperation to fight ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in a release that the Ambassador of Israel to India Dr Ron Malka formally handed over the high-end equipment and technology solutions to Director of AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria in the presence of Chief Guest Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary,(Consular and Diaspora) Ministry of External Affairs at an event held today.

The release said that the technologies include an AI video-oriented, voice-operated autonomous personal AI assistant robot, an app that can be installed on any mobile phone of the COVID-19 staff which makes the work of the hospital staff inside the COVID-19 departments much more effective and easier, innovative products designed to give clinicians constant contact-free access to patient's vitals like heart rate and the respiratory rate which improves patient safety with contact-free, continuous patient monitoring.

It also includes a 12-hour disinfection product called CPD that stays active to protect the surface against new attacks of contamination, a non-invasive remote patient monitoring system which aids as a preliminary screening tool of respiratory indicators of suspected COVID-19 patients and recovering patients and AI-based software for Ultrasound use and designed especially for fighting COVID-19.

"India-Israel relations are strong. Earlier, India helped Israel with medicines and safety gear. Now Israel has sent equipment including robotic teleconsultation and telemonitoring equipment," Dr Guleria said.

The Israeli envoy said it is the most advanced medical equipment that they have developed especially for fighting COVID19.

"Some of it was contributed by companies, they just love India and some of it was purchased with special fund allocated by our Foreign Minister," he said.

Ron Malka expressed confidence that these technologies will help further bolster the capabilities to tackle COVID-19. (ANI)