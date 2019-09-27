Israel to launch direct flight service from Kochi tomorrow

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In what can be seen as a boost to India-Israel ties, Arkia Israeli Airlines will inaugurate its direct flight from Cochin International Airport to Tel Aviv on Saturday.

The Israeli airlines' decision comes months after India's national carrier Air India introduced direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv last year.

The flights from Tel Aviv to Kochi would be on Friday and Monday, while the return service from Kerala would be on Saturday and Tuesday.

Established in 1949, Arkia is the second-largest airline company in Israel. (ANI)

