Israeli Air Force commander holds 1st visit to UAE

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Air Force commander has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is the first visit of a senior Israeli military official to the Gulf state, Israeli military said in a statement on Sunday.

Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin attended the Dubai International Air Chiefs' Conference last week, a meeting for air force commanders from around the globe held in the UAE, said the military.

Norkin also visited the Dubai Airshow, an international aerospace exhibition in Dubai, it added.



The trip, which marks the first time a commander of the Israeli Air Force visits the UAE, "demonstrates the developing cooperation between the two air forces at the national and strategic levels following the Abraham Accords," noted the military.

It was the latest sign of the strengthening military ties between Israel and the UAE, read the statement.

In late October, Commander of the UAE Air Force Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi visited Israel and attended the "Blue Flag" international exercise. (ANI/Xinhua)

