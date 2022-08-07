Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): A high-ranking commander of the Islamic Jihad, Khaled Mansour, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the militant group's armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades, said.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a senior Islamic Jihad commander in northern Gaza, Tayseer Jabari, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that day.

Al-Quds Brigades announced on Sunday morning that its high-ranking commander in southern Gaza, Khaled Mansour, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the city of Rafah on Saturday night.



The IDF launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against the Palestinian movement of Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

After Jabari was killed in an Israeli strike, Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of Islamic Jihad, threatened to retaliate by launching a missile attack on Tel Aviv.

Israel has since been repelling missile attacks and launching new attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Saturday that at least 24 people had been killed and 203 others suffered injuries as a result of the airstrikes targeting the Gaza Strip under Israel's operation Breaking Dawn. (ANI/Sputnik)

