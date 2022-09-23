Israeli envoy pays tribute to Indian soldiers at 104th anniversary of Battle of Haifa

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Celebrating the shared legacy of ancient civilizations of India and Israel, ambassador Naor Gilon on Friday paid respects to brave Indian soldiers at Teen Murti Haifa Chowk, who sacrificed their lives in the battle of Haifa.

September 23 marks the 104th anniversary of the Battle of Haifa. Haifa Day is commemorated to remember the two Indian cavalry brigades who fought under British General Edmund Allenby to liberate the Israeli city Haifa from the Turkish-German forces in 1918, during World War I.

While paying tribute to the Indian soldiers who gave their lives to liberate the city of Haifa in the Battle of Haifa, in 1918, Israel's ambassador Gilon said that after 104 years, the world should remember the sacrifice of the brave soldiers.

He said the two nations should follow their heritage and strengthen the blood bond the soldiers created between them.

"Celebrating another bridge of our wonderful relationship between India & Israel, connecting our ancient civilizations. For 2000 years, the Jews lived here in harmony, in India. There are more than 900 Indian soldiers buried in Israel and in Israel, we understand what is the price of the war and what is the price of soldiers who have fought all their lives. We deeply appreciate that. We respect these people and the price they gave is another very strong basis for the very good relationship that India and Israel are enjoying today", said the ambassador in New Delhi today.



"I am very proud to stand here today at Teen Murti Haifa chowk which symbolizes the bravery of the Indian soldiers. As India, we named it after Haifa during the visit of then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India in 2018. Also, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Israel in 2017, he paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers at the Haifa cemetery. 104 years later, let us not only remember the sacrifice but also follow their heritage and strengthen the blood bond they had created between our nations and our people", he added.

"Honored to pay respects at Teen Murti Haifa Chowk to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives at the #BattleofHaifa. Part of shared legacy b/w our ancient civilizations. Paved the way 30 yrs later to establishment of @Israel iishvr unkii aatmaa ko shaaNti de| AUM shaaNti!", tweeted the Israeli Ambassador later.

In 2017, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Haifa Indian Cemetery during an official visit to Israel, unveiling a plaque in honour of the "Hero of Haifa."

He also then unveiled a plaque commemorating Major Dalpat Singh, known as the 'Hero of Haifa' for his critical role in the liberation of the city. "I am deeply honoured to stand here today to salute the valiant Indian soldiers, who led down their lives for the liberation of Haifa during WWI," PM Modi earlier wrote in the guest book.

In January 2018, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Teen Murti as the first stop of his visit to India, bringing high-end diplomatic prestige to what were previously more low-key ceremonies.

PM Modi then renamed the memorial, "Teen Murti Haifa Chowk", a fitting tribute to the sacrifices made and the laurels won in the campaign by India's brave hearts.

The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. (ANI)

