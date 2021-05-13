Israeli envoy speaks to kin of Kerala women who died in rocket attack in Israel, extends condolences

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Israeli ambassador Ron Malka on Wednesday said he has spoken to the family of Soumya Santosh, a Kerala woman who was killed in a rocket attack on Israel and extended his condolences on behalf of the state of Israel.

Taking to Twitter, Malka said his heart goes out to Santosh's nine-year-old son, who lost his mother at such a young age.

"I just spoke to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them," Malka tweeted.

"My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks. May God give them strength and courage," he added.

Soumya Santosh, a 30-year-old Indian woman hailing from Idukki in Kerala was among those killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants in Israel.

She was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman at a house in the Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza strip.



According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son are living in Kerala.

She is the daughter of Kanjikuzhy panchayat member Satish and Savithri.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said he spoke to Santosh's family to convey his condolences, while condemning the attack and urging restraint from both sides.

"Spoke with the family of Ms Soumya Santhosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance. We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides," he tweeted.

The Israeli Army on Wednesday said over 1,050 rockets and mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel since the violence broke out on Monday evening.

Israel defence forces (IDF) Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman said the Iron Dome air defence system had an interception rate between 85 and 90 per cent of rockets heading toward populated areas, The Times of Israel reported.

In response, the IDF launched strikes on upwards of 500 targets in the Gaza Strip, aimed at Hamas personnel, weaponry and infrastructure, Zilberman said. (ANI)

