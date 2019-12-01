Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank

Ramallah [Israel], Dec 01 (ANI): Israeli forces have shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian boy in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to Al Jazeera, the ministry has identified the boy as Badawi Masalmeh and claimed that his body has been taken away by the Israeli forces.

The Israeli army said that its personnel spotted three people hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles. While the one was shot dead, the two others were arrested at the scene near the entrance of an illegal Jewish settlement on the outskirts of Hebron.

The incident comes days after thousands of Palestinians demonstrated across the occupied West Bank in response to a recent US announcement that it no longer believes that Israeli settlements in the West Bank violate international law. (ANI)

