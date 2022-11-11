Israeli illustrator David Polonsky to visit India to strengthen cultural ties

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): David Polonsky, one of the most important and prolific illustrators in Israel, is visiting India as both nations are celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

Polonsky's illustrations are full of colour and movement created for comics, journalism and children's books. His work varies from illustrations for newspapers, magazines and children's books to stage and cinema design.

David Polonsky's projects include the design of the animated documentary Waltz with Bashir and an adaptation of Anne Frank's Diary of a Young Girl to a graphic novel that has been translated into more than 25 languages. David Polonsky has won numerous awards, including two Israeli Film Academy Awards and an Andersen Award for children's books illustration.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said, "David Polonsky is one of the top illustrators in Israel and his works are known all over the world. His visual language is delightful, deep and unique. We are very happy that he is visiting India. We hope this will further boost Israel - India culture ties."



The award-winning illustrator will attend the Tata Literature Live, The Mumbai LitFest from November 11 to November 13. He will deliver a session on the creative process of adapting the famous diary "ANNE FRANK" to comics and conducting a workshop on "DRAWING FROM MEMORY- Illustrations of the everyday."

The Embassy of Israel in India has collaborated with Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute in Kolkata to host David Polonsky on November 14. The Embassy has also collaborated with Meta Arts to host him on November 15.

David Polonsky will conduct a workshop with students of the Comics Studies programme at Jadavpur University. Reuma Mantzur, Cultural Attache, Embassy of Israel in India, said that David Polonsky represents the long chain of creative artists from India who find "India as a source of inspiration."

"This is the first visit of Mr. Polonsky to India. He represents the long chain of creative artists from Israel, who find India as a source of inspiration. He will conduct a workshop at SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute), with whom we have deep ties and I hope that this collaboration will continue and deepen," Reuma Mantzur said.

The workshop will be followed by an Artists Adda on the history of illustrations in Bengal and Israel at Harrington Street Arts Centre. Writers, illustrators, literature entrepreneurs, academics and culture commentators will be invited for a conversation with Polonsky. The Artists Adda will include sharing of experiences, facts and anecdotes related to graphic novels, comics, long-form illustration and their impact on contemporary Bengali and Israeli society. (ANI)

